Confusion reigns in boxing over fan attendance

While other sports celebrated the easing of restrictions on stadium attendance, boxing still remains trapped in uncertainty.

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole told Sowetan yesterday that federations affiliated to Sascoc were called to a meeting by director-general in the department of sports Vus'Umuzi Mkhize for a briefing on the latest published regulations announced by the government this week.

“We are still commenting on those regulations, so what was announced on Tuesday by the president does not affect us as boxing,” Sithole said. “Even individuals were advised to comment.

"For instance, artists say when organising an event of about 2,000 people in stadium, you still incur costs which are similar to full percent there. The majority was actually advocating that the 50% capacity must be scrapped completely. So we will wait for the outcome from the department of health for the finality on the matter.”

Promoter Joyce Kungwane of TLB Promotions will stage a tournament at Sun City Superbowl on April 9 where ace rapper Cassper Nyovest – real name Refiloe Phoolo – will exchange leather in a celebrity boxing match with musician and actor Anga ”NaakMusiq” Makubalo.

“‘I am excited about the 50% capacity but I was looking forward to 100%,” said Kungwane. “This is based on the improvement on Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

"I was also looking at Cassper filling up Sun City Bowl as he did with The Dome where he attracted full capacity of 20,000 fans in 2015. Look, I will not be staging your normal hardcore boxing tournament but instead this will be an event that could assist in the revival of the sport in terms of fans coming to watch.”

In that tournament, Athenkosi Dumezweni and Bukiwe Nonina will be involved in title fights. Dumezweni will face Landi Ngxeke for the vacant SA junior bantamweight belt while Nonina will welcome Feriche Machauri from Tanzania for the ABU junior lightweight female title.