Hedda ‘The Shredder’ stages brave fight back to claim victory

SA champion Hedda Wolmarans took an early battering before grinding out a 10-round decision over Ruth Chisale of Malawi in Johannesburg on Thursday night, although not everyone will agree with the decision.

Hedda “The Shredder”, who picked up the IBF’s vacant female junior-welterweight title in the process, looked beaten by the halfway mark, having absorbed a battery of blows.

Her head was an easy target, often because she kept her hands too low and, strangely, leaned forward with her chin exposed.

For Chisale, it was as easy as stealing sweets from a child.

How Wolmarans survived only she will know, but in the second half of the fight her superb conditioning gave her the edge and she turned matters around, coming close to dropping, if not stopping, Chisale in the final round.

Two judges scored it 97-93 for the South African, and the third had her winning 96-94. Four points seemed somewhat generous for a fighter who ate so much leather so frequently in so many of the early rounds.

A win for the Malawian would have not have been undeserved either, but had that happened, she would not have been eligible for the IBF belt, having failed to make the weight.

Wolmarans’ lack of experience showed in the early rounds, but her courage and conditioning got her through this war, the first time she had been beyond six rounds. Chisale had twice been eight rounds.

Wolmarans improved to 7-0 and Chisale dropped to 11-2.