Weekend of shocks as minnows win

Second-tier side Platinum City Rovers' assistant coach Tesco Macheke praised his team's character after stunning Premiership side Sekhukhune United to progress to the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the weekend.

Sekhukhune broke the deadlock as early as the third minute via Yusuf Maart, but Lehlohonolo Mojela’s 92nd- minute strike made it 1-all, sending the game into extra time at Olen Park. Bakone won 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out.

“We started so badly, conceding very early from a counterattack. The boys showed character because we managed to come back to eventually win it,’’ said Macheke.

There was another Ke Yona last 32 upset when Sinenkani, the ABC Motsepe League side from the Eastern Cape, dumped Free State Stars out of the competition after registering a 10-9 penalty shoot-out victory at Goble Park.

The match had ended 1-1 after extra time. Sinenkani scored first via Sibongiseni Mkhize in the 74th minute before Moeketsi Sekola converted from the spot just a minute before the end of regulation time to make it 1-all on Saturday.

Cape Town City surrendered their lead to lose 2-1 to Royal AM in another Nedbank Cup first-round match at Chatsworth Stadium at the weekend.

Netting his maiden goal in club’s jersey, Khanyisa Mayo put City ahead in the ninth minute, but an own-goal by Relebogile Mokhuoane in the 50th minute levelled matters. Lantshene Phalane’s stunning free-kick sealed the deal for Royal four minutes after the equaliser.

Royal trainer John Maduka wasn’t pleased with how they started the game, bemoaning the high temperature as well. “It was a very difficult game. Again, the weather made it difficult for us. We started very slow. We allowed City to come to those dangerous areas and I wasn’t happy about that,’’ said Maduka.

Free State’s ABC Motsepe League side Mathaithai also booked their slot in the Ke Yona Cup last 16 after outwitting fellow third-tier side Northern Cape Professionals 2-0 away at the weekend.