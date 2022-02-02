Makabu provoked me in my private moment: Rock explains snub

Viewers who followed the All-Africa cruiserweight fight between Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu on Sunday were baffled when the Congolese tried to shake hands with his opponent but was turned down by the South African after their 12 rounder in Ohio.

Mchunu is usually a soft spoken, cool, calm and collected guy, so it was surprising to see him react in that manner.

“He (Makabu) must thank Thulani Mbenge who held me because I was going to swing a punch at him. This guy provoked me. I was standing and doing my things on my phone far away from many people after the weigh-in, he then came to me and said ‘Thabiso, I will knock you out tomorrow’. I then challenged him to knock me [out] right there and my intention was to knock him out but luckily Thulani stopped me,” Mchunu explained.

He added Makabu had failed to use the proper platform, which is the stand-off after the weigh-in to say whatever he wanted to say and that is usual and actually part of the mind games played by boxers.

“Why provoke me when I am minding my own business – his actions pissed me off. I believe that if Thulani was not close to me I would have hit him badly.

“Now after the fight he comes to me and wants to shake my hand as if we are friends – no way – I don’t work like that.That also pissed me off and that is why I pushed him away.”

Mchunu said the reigning WBC cruiserweight champion owed him an apology. “Maybe it is then that I will apologise for my actions.” he said.

Regarding the outcome – the controversial split points decision – the stylish Mchunu said: “I don’t know if I must cry or scream for being denied the deserved opportunity to fulfill my dream of winning a WBC title. I am confused but I believe everything happens for a reason. Only God knows why that happened.”

Mchunu said many things were not applicable on the night, such as the no-show by inspectors to watch corners at the end of every round and also that no scores were given out after every four rounds.

“The judge who scored it 116-112 clearly came there to watch Makabu. I have watched the fight and if I must be generous I will give him four round – how then [did] I lose having won eight rounds?” he asked.