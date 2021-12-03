Golden Gloves event goes ahead despite being rocked by Covid-19

Golden Gloves' box-and-dine tournament at Emperors Palace tomorrow has been plagued by one drama after the other but it is going ahead nonetheless.

This was confirmed yesterday by BSA acting director of operations Mncedisi Ngqumba. It looked like it was not going to continue as boxers and trainers tested positive for Covid-19. The scary part was when opponents Ricardo Malajika and Sabelo Ngebinyana, who were to fight for the WBA Pan African title, both tested positive after the pre-fight medical on Wednesday.

To make matters worse, Ngebinyana’s trainer Bruno Pereira also tested positive. Their bout – a rematch – was immediately called off.

It all began when Brandon Thysse, his trainers Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe were the first to test positive for Covid-19. Thysse was to defend the WBA Pan African junior-middleweight title against Roarke Knapp. Their fight – like the matchup between Malajika and Ngebinyana – was a rematch.

When pressed for comment, Ngqumba said: “The tournament is going ahead even though the 10-round bout between Ricardo and Sabelo has been removed due to Covid-19 cases.” The tournament comprises 32 rounds but regulations require no less than 36 rounds. But Ngqumba explained that Golden Gloves fight co-ordinator Jeff Ellis said they he would add a four-rounder to make sure that it meets the required number of rounds.

BSA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole said he was worried about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in boxing. Asked what safety plan he has for tomorrow night, since he will be welcoming diners, he said: “I spoke to the organisers and requested a special entry for boxers and also that entry must be kept far away from the fans. Other than that it will be the case of making sure that we check the temperature at the door, sanitise, enforce the wearing of masks above their noses and maintain safe distance.” Action will begin at 7pm.

His opposite number in Durban, Mike Dube, is also a worried man. He too will welcome diners at Zandile Malinga’s box-and-dine event at Olive Convention Centre in Durban, also tomorrow afternoon.

“I will have a meeting with the Covid-19 compliance officer and Zandile Malinga so that we are on the same wave length,” he said.

He said they have been fortunate not to have experienced difficulties or even cancellations of tournaments since February, when promoter Thulani Magudulela and two boxers tested positive for Covid-19 two days before his KwaNongoma tournament.

The tournament had to be cancelled. Sadly, Magudulela died a few days later.

Malinga’s women-only tournament will be headlined by a 10-rounder for the SA bantamweight title. Champion Sharadene Fortuin will defend against Mellissa Miller. Action will begin at 2pm.