Preparations for Fortuin vs Miller rematch were good – trainers

Harry Ramogoadi and Lucky Ramagole have done their fair share getting their fighters Sharadene “Shinzo” Fortuin and Mellissa “Honey Bee” Miller ready physically and mentally for their rematch in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

The two young trainers, who are former professional boxers, went as far as to assist promoter Zandile Malinga, whose Starline Boxing Promotion will organise the eagerly awaited grudge fight, by doing some public relations for the event.

Ramogoadi’s fighter, Fortuin, will put the SA junior bantamweight belt on line against the opponent she dethroned under mysterious circumstances in August. Miller’s camp lodged a formal complaint with BSA. The authorities appointed three neutral judges who reviewed the fight. They all scored in in favour of Miller – hence the rematch.

Ramogoadi said: “Preparations have been good; it’s been a good camp. Sharadene is picking up and learning things. In her own words, people are going to be shocked. I personally want to see her win by a stoppage. I love Mellissa and I got utmost respect for her trainer but we are going to war on Saturday and we must emerge victorious.”

Ramagole said: “Mellissa is fit, healthy and raring to go to war. We want to bring back out title; we did not do anything dramatic in preparations, except that we worked on cutting the ring. Sharadene ran most of the time in their first fight and Mellissa was unable to cut the ring and take her out.”

The bottom line though is that once the bell rings, it will just be Fortuin and Miller inside that squared circle. Possibly the truest spoken statement about boxing.

No coach, mentor, inspirational speaker, background theme music band, group of fans, reporters, wife, flock of kids, girlfriend, lover, mistress, hooker, chauffeur, butler, maid, manager or referee can fight for a boxer scheduled to go 12 rounds with another boxer.