Kambosos Jr sets sights on WBC champ Haney after shock Lopez win

George Kambosos Jr is targeting a unification fight with World Boxing Council lightweight champion Devin Haney after the Australian's shock win over Teofimo Lopez in New York on Saturday.

Kambosos was a 6-1 underdog going into the contest but stunned the previously undefeated Lopez via split decision after a fight that saw both men hit the canvas.

The win saw the 28-year-old Sydney boxer claim the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and The Ring titles at Madison Square Garden.

"I like the Devin Haney fight," Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He's a very big name, he does have that one piece, the WBC belt.