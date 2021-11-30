Thysse-Knapp fight called off due to Covid-19

Fight fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now because they are still permitted to attend boxing matches. There was fear that President Cyril Ramaphosa might take the country to a level that necessitates that the number of people permitted indoor and outdoor is either reduced or abolished completely.

That fear was informed by growing numbers of Covid-19 positive cases. Boxing has been directly affected. Positive cases forced the cancellation of TLB Promotions’ tournament, which would have taken place in Midrand on Sunday.

The same happened to Golden Gloves but luckily for them so far only one positive case has been confirmed. The tournament “No Love Lost” is going ahead as planned on Saturday night at Emperors Palace. It is a box-and-dine affair with a three-course meal guaranteed.

Fight coordinator Jeff Ellis announced yesterday that the rematch between WBA Pan African and IBO All-Africa junior middleweight champion Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse and IBO Youth holder Roarke “Razor” Knapp was definitely off.

“We sent in Brandon for Covid-19 test and it came positive,” said Ellis before adding that Thysse’s trainers Damien Durandt and Adson Kazembe also tested positive.

“We have since brought in Cristiano Ndombassy, who will take on Knapp but for the WBA Pan African middleweight title,” said Ellis. Ndombassy is from Angola but is based in the Western Cape where his career is guided by veteran trainer Emille Brice.

In his last fight Ndombassy lost the WBF International junior middleweight title to Namibian Lukas Ndafoluma in Ndombassy’s fifth defeat against 12 wins. Knapp, the IBO youth junior middleweight holder, has a single loss in 14 fights.

Shervontaigh Koopman, Ricardo Malajika and Phikelelani Khumalo will also be in action on the night. Koopman and Henrique Lando from Angola will fight for the IBF Continental Africa junior middleweight vacant belt over 10 rounds while Maljika and Sabelo Ngebinyana will do battle for the WBA Pan African junior bantamweight title. Their rematch is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Khumalo, a promising newcomer, will take on Thembani Mhlanga over six rounds in the middleweight division.

Action begins at 7pm.