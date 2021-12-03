Soccer

SuperSport urged to maintain fighting spirit against Sekhukhune

Scoring against Downs boosted team’s morale

03 December 2021 - 07:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu challenged by Bradley Grobler of Supersport United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Being the first team to score against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns seems to have done wonders in lifting SuperSport United’s morale.

Centre-forward Bradley Grobler has spoken about their intentions to build on the shift they put in to come from behind to draw 2-2 against Sundowns two weeks ago. The stalemate ended Downs’ run of 10 league games without conceding. Ghampani Lungu and Teboho Mokoena scored the goals that tainted the Brazilians’ record.

“There are a lot of positives we can take from the Sundowns game. It was a bit difficult but the team did extremely well to fight back. I mean, we know the kind of quality Sundowns have and having not conceded a goal in 10 games or something. So, for us to go out there and put out that second-half performance was massive,” said Grobler.

While he reiterated that they must show the same fighting spirit they displayed against Sundowns against Sekhukhune United on Sunday, Grobler knows they can’t afford to underestimate the newbies. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.

“We’re still building on the Sundowns performance. We know we can be better. Sekhukhune have done extremely well. They’ve got some hard players. We have to give them credit for the points they have picked up. We won’t disrespect them,” said the Matsatsantsa marksman.

Matsatsantsa have been blowing hot and cold in recent weeks, having had a decent start to the season. Grobler has urged his teammates to fine tune their mindset ahead of a demanding December fixture programme, where they have five games in 20 days.

“We know the quality we have. Now it’s just to get our minds right and keep it up going into the second half of the season. Obviously, December is big for us to get points. We need to finish the year on a high and not just kind of fade away like we’ve done in the past,” said Grobler.

