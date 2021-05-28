BSA urges qualifying stakeholders to take vaccine

Boxing SA’s licensees who are 60 years and above should register for the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo advised yesterday.

“This is very important for our people to do this, especially trainers, managers and at as some point even promoters since we are in a contact sport. Some of these individuals come close [to] and [are] actually in contact with boxers,” said Nkomo yesterday.

“We therefore encourage our licensees to make sure they register. We need take precautions and take advantage of the rollout of the free vaccination and support the government’s drive to lower Covid-19 infections.”

This comes few days after the New York-based IBF’s public relations director Jeanette Salazar urged every individual who holds an IBF licence to pray for veteran ring official Neville Hotz, who is hospitalised in Johannesburg after testing positive for Covid-19. The 67-year-old South African, whose commitment to the fight game has earned him awards, is one of IBF’s representatives. He judges and supervises IBF-sanctioned fights in Africa.

Salazar wrote: “I hope this e-mail finds you well. We just learned that Neville Hotz, supervisor/judge from South Africa and long-time member of the IBF has been hospitalised with Covid-19. Neville attended the conventions for many years and surely several of you have had the opportunity to meet him. Neville is a wonderful person and such a positive force [for] our sport. Please keep him in your prayers and send him positive energy and thoughts; I’m happy to pass along any messages to him if you like.”

The country has already lost former pro boxer and ring official Terrence “Ace” Makaluza and promoter Thulani Magudulela to Covid-19. A number of boxers have tested positive but all recovered.