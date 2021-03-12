One faction wants Queen Mother as regent, others say Victor Thulare's half-brother

Conflict simmering over succession to Bapedi throne

A succession battle has erupted over the kingship of Bapedi nation, barely two months after the death of King Thulare Victor Thulare III.



Sowetan can reveal that the Queen Mother, Manyaku Thulare, was installed as the acting monarch yesterday, while a royal council faction decided to appoint her stepson Morwamohube Ernest Thulare as regent at a tribal meeting held on February 28 at the Bapedi capital, Mohlaletse...