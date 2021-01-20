New BSA board 'to look' into legal battle with ex-CEO

The longer the matter between Boxing SA and its former CEO Moffat Qithi drags on in the Labour Court, the more expensive it becomes, and BSA chairman Luthando Jack says the new board wants this matter resolved speedily.

"The new board has not sat on the matter and we've not even been briefed about it,” Jack said.

Qithi – who was dismissed by Boxing SA in 2015 – won the case of unfair dismissal against his former employers at the CCMA in 2018. BSA was ordered to pay him R4m after he was sacked and not paid his R100,000 monthly salary for three years.

In addition to the R4m that Boxing SA must pay Qithi, the commissioner also ruled that Qithi had to report back for work on January 7 2019.

The previous board of BSA appealed the ruling.

Qithi had been sacked by BSA in 2015 after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty on 10 of 14 charges – five of them involving "gross dishonesty".

Then sports minister Fikile Mbalula eventually appointed Tsholo Lejaka – the former chief of staff when Mbalula was deputy minister of police – as the CEO of Boxing SA in 2016. Lejaka – like other nine previous CEOs – did not finish his five-year term as he resigned in August last year.

That hot seat is currently filled by Cindy Nkomo on an acting capacity.

Qithi could not reached for comment yesterday.