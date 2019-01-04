Boxing SA ordered to pay cleared CEO Qithi R4m
Boxing SA must pay CEO Moffat Qithi about R4m after he was sacked and not paid his R100000 monthly salary for three years.
Qithi was sacked by BSA as its CEO in 2015. That was after the disciplinary tribunal found him guilty on 10 of 14 charges - five of them involving "gross dishonesty".
But he has won a case of unfair dismissal against BSA at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
In addition to the R4m that BSA must pay Qithi, the commissioner also ruled that he must report for work on January 7.
This means that BSA will have two CEOs sharing one office. The hot seat - that has seen nine previous CEOs leave without finishing their terms - is currently filled by Tsholofelo Lejaka.
Qithi confirmed that the ruling was made in his favour by a commissioner two weeks before Christmas.
"When BSA's board that did not even quorate suspended me, I just packed my bags and left because I knew then that I was going to win the case against them," he said yesterday.
"So, yes, I am coming back to the office on January 7.
"BSA must pay me. That is the ruling by the commissioner unless they [BSA] come up with other stories, which will be another waste of taxpayers' money because I will still win the case.
"The commissioner's decision was fair and concise. I am back at work and it is my democratic right.
"The chapter, on my side, is closed but if they [BSA] want to open it, then it is up to them."
Qithi's first charge was gross dishonesty in that he failed to disclose his criminal record relating to drunk-driving before he landed the plum job.
He and BSA also lost a defamation case against top promoter Branco Milenkovic, who was awarded record damages by the South Gauteng high court.
They were ordered to pay Milenkovic R250000 apiece.
When Qithi was suspended by BSA, Loyiso Mtya was in charge temporarily.
Mtya, whose job was director of operations, resigned in February 2015 after serving a suspension on allegations linking him to corruption, maladministration and taking kickbacks.
The offices of the National Treasury and that of the finance minister, which appoints CEOs for the national boxing as per regulations, then appointed Lejaka who was announced as CEO in 2016.