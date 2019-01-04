Boxing SA ordered to pay cleared CEO Qithi R4m

Boxing SA must pay CEO Moffat Qithi about R4m after he was sacked and not paid his R100000 monthly salary for three years.

Qithi was sacked by BSA as its CEO in 2015. That was after the disciplinary tribunal found him guilty on 10 of 14 charges - five of them involving "gross dishonesty".

But he has won a case of unfair dismissal against BSA at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

In addition to the R4m that BSA must pay Qithi, the commissioner also ruled that he must report for work on January 7.

This means that BSA will have two CEOs sharing one office. The hot seat - that has seen nine previous CEOs leave without finishing their terms - is currently filled by Tsholofelo Lejaka.