New Boxing SA board welcomed

The new Boxing SA board which was appointed by Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has been given a thumbs up by a number of licensees.

Sakhiwo Sodo, Shadrack Nthangeni, Surej Maharaj and Nsikayezwe Sithole are new members who joined returnees Luthando Jack, Zandile Kabini and Gilberto Martins to form the new board.

Jack, who is serving his third term as Boxing SA board member, is the new chairperson.

Khulile Radu, Peter Ngatane, Mzamo Gumbi and Letlhogonolo Tungamarai-Noge are the former members who were not reappointed.

“No one is indispensable. I think it is progressive and revolutionary that we do things this way. It is the correct step by the minister (Nathi Mthethwa) to bring in new people. I am really happy that other people come in and improve on what we have done Al that glitters is not boxing," Radu told SowetanLIVE.

Tando Zonke, who is chairperson of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association, said: “To me it is the right decision by the minister to appoint Luthando as the chairperson because of continuity. This is his third term in the board. We, as the Eastern Cape boxing fraternity, are happy because from the list we submitted for consideration to the board of Boxing SA, two are there. I don’t want to talk about other individuals but I hope the new members will work with us on issues that Jack, Gilberto Martins and Zandile Kabini know already."

“We are looking forward to a better relationship because we had many challenges with the previous board. I hope the new board, specifically with Jack being chairperson, will take boxing to another level.”

Chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association, Tshele Kometsi said he hoped the new board would protect the Boxing SA brand and instil discipline.

“I hope the new board will protect the brand Boxing SA. The brand is damaged already and they must come in and do damage control. To those few individuals within the boxing fraternity who thought BSA is a toothless dog I hope the incoming board will show them that BSA actual a Rottweiler – an institution that can instil discipline. People have been saying damaging things as they wish. I also hope that the new board will protect acting CEO Cindy Nkomo.”

Accomplished award winning trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan said: ”I am happy with the new appoint; I feel there is a breath of fresh air and also feel that it is time for the next generation to make its mark and improve SA boxing.”