Boxing SA board aims to get sport back on TV

Getting local boxing back on the TV is a matter that is receiving considerable attention from the newly appointed board of Boxing SA, executive member of BSA and vastly experienced administrator Sakhiwo Sodo has told Sowetan.

The SABC is missing in action while pay channel SuperSport only works with a few of SA's registered promoters. The boxing fraternity will be glad to learn that the newly appointed BSA board is doing all it can to normalise matters.

Television broadcasts form the cornerstone of boxing in this day and age.

Sodo says it is important for the board to run through the SA Boxing Act of 2001 and the regulations.

“We must then pick up what we consider important and move on,” said the man who was appointed with Luthando Jack (chair), Gilberto Martins, Zandile Kabini, Shadrack Nthangeni, Surej Maharaj and Nsikayezwe Sithole in December by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

“In our three-year term we must make friends with the corporate world for the advancement of boxing. That will give leverage to the coverage or broadcasting of fights because we will not just be talking but instead buying space for boxing to get prime time [coverage]. But we cannot do that without the support of corporate business.

“We must also do away with disunity. We must read from same plate – be it the BSA board and stakeholders in general – make it a taboo for licensees to run to the media when unhappy about certain things but instead communicate with BSA.”