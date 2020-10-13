Nyangani moves closer to WBA title fight

Bangile Nyangani has all the traits of becoming a world boxing champion for as long as the 23-year-old boxer from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape continues winning his fights.

This is according to the boxer’s trainer, Alan Toweel Junior. Nyangani, who joined Toweel in Johannesburg in 2017, is rated No 8 in the mini-flyweight division by the WBA. The WBA title is held by Thammanoon Niyomthrong from Thailand.

On the other hand Nyangani, who is yet to lose a fight under Toweel, is placed on the No 1 position to challenge for the South African title, which is held by Siyakholwa Kuse.

Toweel has helped this talented boxer to register six wins and a draw. In total Nyangani has won 10 of his 12 fights. Under Toweel, Nyangani has won the ABU SADC and WBA Pan African belts.

Said Toweel: “I have not decided anything about the SA title but I will accept an offer if it comes to challenge Kuse. Kuse is a good fighter but I believe Bangile can beat him. I want to keep Bangile winning.

“With only 12 fights behind him he intends to rule the mini-flyweight division over the next few years. Bangile has been under my tutelage for two-and-half years and in that period he won the ABU, SADC and WBA Pan African titles. But due to Covid-19 we were unable to proceed with his flourishing career. Rest assured we have plans for him over the next couple of months. Remember, he is rated No 8 by the WBA, so he is right up there and could in fact fight for a world title sooner rather than later.”