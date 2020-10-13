Boxing bubble felt like trip abroad for Durandt

Well-travelled boxing trainer Damien Durandt says the seven days he spent in the bio-bubble at Emperors Palace with his newly crowned WBA Pan African and IBO African junior middleweight champion Brandon Thysse was similar to being overseas with a fighter.

“It is strange that you are here in the country and your family is around the corner but you cannot go see them. But it is done for a good cause. Last week for me was similar to being overseas,” said Durandt, who travelled almost all around the globe when he was still an assistant to his late father, successful trainer Nick.

“The only difference is that you are still able to drive around and go to malls when you are abroad. Last week was about get up, train and go back to your room.”

Durandt said Golden Gloves delivered a super show and followed all health protocols to a tee.