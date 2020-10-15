BSA suspends trainer for Covid-19 violation

“He said he will join us in the bubble [today] and I told him that it does not work like that. I wrote a letter of suspension this [Wednesday] morning. He requested to at least be allowed to carry the bucket in the corner of his boxers and again I told him that was [not] going to happen.”

Ramagole said he communicated his actions to acting BSA CEO Cindy Nkomo. She said: “I want to commend the actions of the provincial manager. Rules and regulations were set by the government and also communicated by BSA through our operational plan. We expect all our licensees to abide by them. I fully support the actions of the provincial manager and I hope licensees will learn from this and do better.”

Dipheko said: “It is true that I did not enter into the bubble though I tested for Covid-19. I was negative. I told the promoter [Joyce Kungwane] that I can’t be in the bubble because my mother is ill. I asked somebody inside the bubble to take care of my boxers. I was not being difficult. I understand that I am violating the regulation of the Covid-19.”