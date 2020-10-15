Dipheko won't be in fighters' corners because he did not enter bio-bubble
BSA suspends trainer for Covid-19 violation
Trainer Pius Dipheko has been suspended and won't be in the corner of his boxers, Thato Bonokoane and Kabelo Bikitsha, at Klipspruit Sports Centre in Soweto tomorrow because he did not enter into the bio-bubble as required.
Boxing SA Gauteng manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole said Dipheko, from Kagiso, broke Covid-19 rules.
“He dropped off his boxers, Bonokoane and Bikitsha, and drove off. He did not enter into the bubble [in Randburg],” said Ramagole. “He was here to try and attend the press conference on Tuesday but he was outside the lodge. I engaged him and told him that we all must stick to the requirements.
“He said he will join us in the bubble [today] and I told him that it does not work like that. I wrote a letter of suspension this [Wednesday] morning. He requested to at least be allowed to carry the bucket in the corner of his boxers and again I told him that was [not] going to happen.”
Ramagole said he communicated his actions to acting BSA CEO Cindy Nkomo. She said: “I want to commend the actions of the provincial manager. Rules and regulations were set by the government and also communicated by BSA through our operational plan. We expect all our licensees to abide by them. I fully support the actions of the provincial manager and I hope licensees will learn from this and do better.”
Dipheko said: “It is true that I did not enter into the bubble though I tested for Covid-19. I was negative. I told the promoter [Joyce Kungwane] that I can’t be in the bubble because my mother is ill. I asked somebody inside the bubble to take care of my boxers. I was not being difficult. I understand that I am violating the regulation of the Covid-19.”
