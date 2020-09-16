Boxing is back: BSA’s acting CEO Cindy Nkomo

Boxing is back! That is how delighted Boxing SA’s acting CEO Cindy Nkomo reacted to the letter of approval from sport minister Nathi Mthethwa late on Wednesday.

Mthethwa has given BSA – the regulatory boxing body – the permission to organise boxing tournaments albeit behind closed doors.

The minister was responding to BSA’s application for the resumption of fistic sport in SA after Mthethwa had given permission to a number of other sport federations to resume activity after some Covid-19 lockdown regulations were relaxed. But Mthethwa demanded they provide their operation plans which ensure safety of athletes before resumption.

Premier Soccer League was the first to do that and Mthethwa, together with all the health departments, were satisfied with their plan so they gave the football front permission to resume activities.

It has taken almost over a month for BSA to get Mthethwa’s approval. “I have pleasure to inform you that I have granted your organisation permission to resume sporting activities and competition as outlined in your plans on a date determined by the sport body,” wrote Mthetwa to BSA chairperson Peter Ngatane.

“kindly adhere to the plans submitted and committed to. Note further that the department (ministry) may deploy officials to monitor compliance and such officials may be allocated specific identity document.”

Said Nkomo: “This is the moment we all have been waiting for. “ She insisted that the regulatory body will support promoters where they can, especially with the Covid-19 testing of fighters.

“We will pay for the first initial test for boxing when they are contracted to a tournament. We will assist promoters who want to stage tournaments in making sure that they comply with the requirement and commitment that have been made by BSA in its operational plan to the minister. We will make sure that they adhere to the prescripts of the operational plan regarding the Covid-19 protocols,” said Nkomo.

The first tournament to take place is that of Golden Gloves which is scheduled for October 19 at Emperors Palace.