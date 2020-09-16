Boxing champion now a qualified pilot
Another successful boxing world champion has smartly used his hard-earned cash to prepare himself for an even brighter future when his days as an active boxer are over.
The advantage is that he has done this while still heavily involved in the fight game...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.