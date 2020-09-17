Athletics South Africa (ASA) is finally engaging minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mtwethwa on returning to competition‚ after spurning the opportunity to submit a resumption plan as early as June.

While most other codes submitted plans to resume training and competition‚ ASA had steadfastly refused‚ claiming it was too dangerous in the Covid-19 climate and pointing out their insurance didn’t cover infections.

The Premier Soccer League has just completed their delayed season‚ rugby returns later this month and professional boxing makes it comeback next month.

With athletics in limbo‚ various provincial bodies within the sport had been asking their national federation ASA for permission to get competitions going.

“ASA does not have the power to give permission to return to competition as that is the prerogative of the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa‚” ASA president Aleck Skhosana said in a communique on Thursday.

“This is because that is the law of the land under the emergency regulations of the National Disaster Act.

“In that regard‚ ASA has now begun engaging the honourable minister through the Covid-19 adjudicating committee‚ to allow ASA to return to competition‚” he added.

“At this point we are awaiting a response from the minister after his due consideration so that we can then return to competition in a limited way.”