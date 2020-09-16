The day Golden Master stunned Cancun into silence

This week, yesterday to be precise, marked 11 years since unfancied Simphiwe “Golden Master” Nongqayi scribbled his name in the long list of local pro boxers who held the IBF belt.



The former WBF junior bantamweight champion from Border Post in the Eastern Cape left thousands of Mexican diehard boxing fans upset when he outpointed their idol Jorge “Travieso” Arce over 12 rounds in Cancun to claim the then vacant IBF belt on September 15 2009...