Boxing

BSA's Cindy Nkomo in love with boxing

21 August 2020 - 11:55

“I sometimes say I am in a relationship with boxing.” That is how Cindy Nkomo, Boxing SA's director of operations who was recently appointed acting CEO, describes her passion for the fistic sport.

Nkomo, Tumi Kekana, Kenosi Mlabateki and Muditambi Ravhele are the only women to have been in charge of local boxing — the historically male-dominated sport — since Boxing SA  came into being in 2001. ..

