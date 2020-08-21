BSA's Cindy Nkomo in love with boxing
“I sometimes say I am in a relationship with boxing.” That is how Cindy Nkomo, Boxing SA's director of operations who was recently appointed acting CEO, describes her passion for the fistic sport.
Nkomo, Tumi Kekana, Kenosi Mlabateki and Muditambi Ravhele are the only women to have been in charge of local boxing — the historically male-dominated sport — since Boxing SA came into being in 2001. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.