'We have talented female boxers'

Boxing SA's director of operations Cindy Nkomo has backed SA female boxers as having just as much talent and potential as the newly crowned undisputed middleweight champion American Claressa "T-Rex" Shields.

Shields, 24, has held multiple world titles in three weight divisions - junior middle, middle and super middle weights.

She is the unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion who also holds the Ring Magazine's inaugural middleweights belt.

She is one of the seven boxers in history, female or male, to hold all four major world boxing titles simultaneously, along with Bernard Hopkins (2004-2005), Jermaine Taylor (2005), Cecilia Braekhus (2014), Terence Crawford (2017), Oleksandr Usyk (2018-2019) and Katie Taylor (2019).

After a brief resurgence around 2010, female boxing in SA is now against the ropes. There is a lack of action and the low number of fighters in weight divisions has left some champions idling without any defence.