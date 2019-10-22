BSA denies that Hebler got special treatment.

BSA director of operations Cindy Nkomo has dismissed claims that they treated female promoter Janie Hebler with kid gloves by allowing her tournament to go ahead on Sunday at Sun Arena in Pretoria after she allegedly failed to meet the requirements in time.

A promoter, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted, alleged Hebler paid purses only on Friday, a day before the official weigh-in. He said the pre-fight medical should not have taken place last week because there had been no guarantee at the time that her tournament was going to happen.

Nkomo said: "I think it is important that we start understanding that BSA at all times will act within the regulatory framework, which is the [boxing] act and the regulations and we will do so consistently and transparently.

"The 5th Element tournament was no different. What we can say, though, is that once again we have seen exemplary behaviour by Gauteng licensees who at a time when Janie Hebler was having a few challenges with meeting some of the tournament delivery obligations, stepped in and assisted to ensure that the tournament takes place in the interest of boxers and boxing in general.

"Because BSA has an added responsibility to promote female participation in boxing, we saw it fit that we support the good deed by these good Samaritans and at the end all purse monies were paid on time and not at the weigh-in, as it has been said."