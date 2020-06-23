Best Newcomer gong for BSA awards

Boxing South Africa's list of categories for this year's edition of the annual boxing awards includes the Newcomer of the Year classification, while a stand-alone category of ring announcers does not appear on the list.

The country's ring announcers are Sipho Mashego, Duncan Pollock, Devon Currer, Shepherd Dyani and Carol Shabalala.

But BSA COO Cindy Nkomo explained: "They fall under the radio and Television Personality of the Year [award] because we felt that they bring boxing live to people at home, similarly to radio and television persons.

"We also decided to incorporate them in that category because we want to grow the list of ring announcers so that they have their own category."

The matchmaker's award was done away with after Luyanda Kana won it in Port Elizabeth in 2018.

"We got rid of it because we wanted it to grow in terms of the numbers of licensed and active matchmakers.