Malcolm Klassen proves that his heart is not made of stone

Whether it is maturity or humility, that is immaterial, the fact is that haughty former SA, IBF, WBF and IBO world boxing champion Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen has proven to be a caring and loving father.

He put his ego aside and found a job at the Kumba Mine in Kimberley to make sure that he puts food on the table for his children. This after ending his illustrious career in 2018.

The younger Klassen - who moved around in fancy cars - would not have made such a sacrifice.

He would hang on even when it had become clear that the curtain had finally fallen on his once glittering career.

"Man has got to do what he has to do to put food on the table," said the outspoken 39-year-old retired boxer from Toekomsrus on the West Rand, who refused point-blank to reveal the number of children he has. "Don't go there, please. The fact is that I am a father of children."

Klassen must be commended for his decision to get a job working with stone in the belly of the earth.

"I was scared going down at first but I am used to going deep down under the earth now," he giggles.