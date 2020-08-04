Business

Duo claims huge stake for women in building sector

By Mpho Koka - 04 August 2020 - 09:00

A 100% black women-owned company is breaking new ground in the construction and engineering industry.

Malani Padayachee and Associates (MPA) and investment holding company Motseng Women Investments (Motseng) acquired 100% equity of Mott MacDonald Africa, the South African engineering entity of Mott MacDonald...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X