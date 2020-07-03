Branco 'Big B' Milenkovic helped to grow SA boxing

Multiple award-winning boxing promoter Branco "Big B" Milenkovic left SA an unhappy man, feeling let down by some of the many people he thought were in his corner, especially after winning his case of defamation against BSA's CEO Moffatt Qithi in 2015.

Boxing SA forked out R500,000, excluding the legal costs (estimated at over R2m) - as the case was closed in the South Gauteng High Court.

He was also involved in another court battle with Boxing SA over its decision to take television broadcasting rights instead of allowing promoters to negotiate with the broadcasters for dates.

That protracted case saw the SABC deciding not to televise tournaments until the impasse had been resolved with Milenkovic. Then sports minister Fikile Mbalula and public broadcaster's former acting boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng settled the matter out of court. Fearing that he may not be able to freely promote boxing again, Milenkovic then went back home to Yugoslavia.

But his legacy as the promoter who took South African boxing to another level remains etched in minds of boxing-loving people.