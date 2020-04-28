Nonina taking an emotional pounding

That world title fight was to be staged by Fantastic 2 Promotions in Johannesburg last Friday but the fight was postponed due to the national lockdown.

Nonina, from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, then lost her father last month.

He was her first trainer and he guided her to the SA bantamweight title. Nonina defended it successfully five times to become the first female boxer in the country to claim ownership of the championship belt.

It was her father who later advised her to look for another trainer. She relocated to Venda where she teamed up with Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi who helped her chalk up those five defences and win the WBF strap.

Nonina defended the WBF belt once before relinquishing it to focus on the IBF belt.

She is trained by Harry Ramogoadi, whose academy in based in Benoni.

Nonina - who was able to travel home to bury her father - is now back in Johannesburg.

"It's been rough for me," said the usually bubbly boxer. "I lost my manager and my father. I also could not fight for a world title.

"I'm not even sure about what the future holds because all sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed.

"I am sitting alone in my room trying to de-stress."