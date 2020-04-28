Nonina taking an emotional pounding
Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina needs psychological therapy before she cracks.
The shining star who clinched Boxing SA's 2016 and 2017 female boxer of the year awards, has gone through a lot both as a boxer and on a personal level recently.
Her indefatigable and industrious manager Makhosi "King" Ngcoza died in December after a short illness.
Ngcoza, from Butterworth in Eastern Cape, was doing wonders in profiling his charge and he had found sponsors for her.
Ngcoza had also paved the way for Nonina to fight champion Maria Cecilia Roman from Argentina for the IBF bantamweight belt.
That world title fight was to be staged by Fantastic 2 Promotions in Johannesburg last Friday but the fight was postponed due to the national lockdown.
Nonina, from Idutywa in the Eastern Cape, then lost her father last month.
He was her first trainer and he guided her to the SA bantamweight title. Nonina defended it successfully five times to become the first female boxer in the country to claim ownership of the championship belt.
It was her father who later advised her to look for another trainer. She relocated to Venda where she teamed up with Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi who helped her chalk up those five defences and win the WBF strap.
Nonina defended the WBF belt once before relinquishing it to focus on the IBF belt.
She is trained by Harry Ramogoadi, whose academy in based in Benoni.
Nonina - who was able to travel home to bury her father - is now back in Johannesburg.
"It's been rough for me," said the usually bubbly boxer. "I lost my manager and my father. I also could not fight for a world title.
"I'm not even sure about what the future holds because all sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed.
"I am sitting alone in my room trying to de-stress."
