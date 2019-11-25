Municipality honours top boxing referee Sylvia Mokaila

"Success is no accident; it is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

That is one of the brainy quotes from Brazilian retired professional footballer Edson Arantes Dos Nascimento - popularly known as Pelé.

This fits like a glove to the accomplishments of Sylvia Mokaila - the woman from Lomanyaneng village in Mahikeng, North West. The 46-year-old Mokaila has become a symbol of success for women in the field of boxing, and this has not come easy, but instead through perseverance, dedication and purpose.

She started officiating in the amateur ranks in 1996. Her skills were honed by late veteran boxing administrators Ken Ramaboa and Stanley Sono as well as Norman Sekgapane (former prof boxers).

Mokaila graduated to the top of the professional stage in 1999 after attending a course at the Pretoria High Performance Centre under the tutorship of internationally acclaimed referee Stanley Christodoulou.

Today, Mokaila is one of the country's finest ring officials.

She has handled numerous international contests in countries such as Mexico, the US, Germany, Namibia, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.