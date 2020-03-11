Akani Mchunu too experienced - Phuzi

Top-rated junior heavyweight contender Akani "Prime" Phuzi unashamedly said he is not interested in challenging for the South African title for as long as Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is still the champion.

"I'm not ready for an experienced boxer like Thabiso," said the 26-year-old prospect who is rated No.1 for the domestic title.

Phuzi, whose promising career is guided by trainer Alan Toweel Junior, remains undefeated after 10 fights and he also holds the WBA Pan African belt.

Mchunu is a supremely talented veteran of 27 fights. He currently holds the WBC Silver belt which he won in Germany in December.