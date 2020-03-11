Akani Mchunu too experienced - Phuzi
Top-rated junior heavyweight contender Akani "Prime" Phuzi unashamedly said he is not interested in challenging for the South African title for as long as Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is still the champion.
"I'm not ready for an experienced boxer like Thabiso," said the 26-year-old prospect who is rated No.1 for the domestic title.
Phuzi, whose promising career is guided by trainer Alan Toweel Junior, remains undefeated after 10 fights and he also holds the WBA Pan African belt.
Mchunu is a supremely talented veteran of 27 fights. He currently holds the WBC Silver belt which he won in Germany in December.
"I will fight for SA title only after Thabiso has vacated it," said Phuzi.
In the meantime, Phuzi will keep busy and he will headline Charing Cross Promotion's five-bout in Randburg, where he will welcome Congolese Mary Sadiki in the main bout on Sunday.
That tournament, which features the SA lightweight vacant title fight between Siphosethu Mvula and Tshifhiwa Munyai, will be staged by Marinna Toweel.
"Fans must expect war... which could end within the distance," warned Phuzi.
Frank Rodriquez and Ryno Liebenberg will welcome Congolese Stanis Apanu and Alex Kabangu.
Action begins at 1.30pm.
