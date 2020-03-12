WATCH|The Muay Thai champion striking up a sisterhood of self-defence

Using their fists, elbows, knees, and shins as weapons, as prescribed by the discipline, pupils of all ages gained the courage and expertise to hold their own.

Within a month, Ameeroedien single-handedly trained 300 women, while her gesture of concern reached more than 42 000 people on Facebook.

“I hope that I have made an impact on women and girls especially,” Ameeroedien says. No one should have to resort to violence for their safety.

But having the strength to protect yourself is a move toward empowerment.