SebenzaLIVE

WATCH|The Muay Thai champion striking up a sisterhood of self-defence

By beautiful news sa - 12 March 2020 - 07:00
Rayana Ameeroedien.
Rayana Ameeroedien.
Image: Beautiful News.

In Rayana Ameeroedien’s Muay Thai gym, a transformation is underway. Knuckles raised, women follow the teacher’s every move until sweat drips from their skin and confidence emanates from their core.

A master of the Thai style of boxing, Ameeroedien scans every face that stands before her and remembers why she does this.

WATCH:

In September 2019, gender-based violence brought South Africa to a standstill. That was the moment Ameeroedien decided to spark the change the country needed to see.

“I’m tired of women being described as victims,” she says. “It’s time we fought back.” Through social media, Ameeroedien extended an invitation to women offering self-defence classes at no cost.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Using their fists, elbows, knees, and shins as weapons, as prescribed by the discipline, pupils of all ages gained the courage and expertise to hold their own.

Within a month, Ameeroedien single-handedly trained 300 women, while her gesture of concern reached more than 42 000 people on Facebook.

“I hope that I have made an impact on women and girls especially,” Ameeroedien says. No one should have to resort to violence for their safety.

But having the strength to protect yourself is a move toward empowerment.

READ MORE:

WATCH |This gardener lost his sight, his job, and his home – but not the will to flourish

Vuyo Tsika’s work as a taxi driver and mechanic was dependent on his sight.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH |How cancer robbed him of a leg, but not his will to dance

When Musa Motha dances, it’s a testament to the power of the human spirit.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X