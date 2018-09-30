Shot in the arm for kasi boxing trainer

For the poor shall never cease out of the land: therefore I command thee, saying, Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land .

These are the words of reason from above, according to Deuteronomy 15:11, which are meant to encourage those that have not forgotten those who do not have. The words found place in the ears of boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi, who responded humanly to the cry for help from amateur boxing trainer Charles Mtshali.

Mtshali, 50, of Bigger Walker Boxing Gym in Tsakane on the East Rand made a plea through Sunday World's sister newspaper Sowetan some time ago for assistance with anything that can help him conduct proper training to his 48 boxers.

He said it was not proper to take boxers to fights when he had not given them sparring and they had not held pads so as to sharpen their skills. That was because he did not have any.