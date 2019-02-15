Clinton Larsen on alert for giant-killing Limpopo outfit
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen will field his strongest possible team against tricky Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Larsen said he had been keeping a close eye on the Limpopo side as he did not want to be caught off-guard.
He has already identified players to look out for.
"In terms of the approach to the game we are putting out a very strong team
"I think we have been consistent in terms of our selection. There are a few guys who are still finding their match fitness," Larsen said.
"But we are really putting out a strong team to make sure that we take this game seriously and try and get to the quarter-finals.
"This weekend we are playing against a very tricky opponent in TTM. We watched how they upset Polokwane City in the last 32 fixture.
"They have a few experienced players in their team such as Edward Manqele and Carlington Nyadombo."
Larsen said he knows what to expect from his opponents on Saturday despite that cup competitions always produce a twist.
The coach said he had seen many upsets in the competition in the past, so his troops had to be ready for what their opponents will throw at them.
"But most importantly, we need to impose ourselves on them. Being a home game for us we really need to show our qualities and make sure that we get over the line," Larsen said.