Clinton Larsen on alert for giant-killing Limpopo outfit

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen will field his strongest possible team against tricky Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Larsen said he had been keeping a close eye on the Limpopo side as he did not want to be caught off-guard.

He has already identified players to look out for.

"In terms of the approach to the game we are putting out a very strong team

"I think we have been consistent in terms of our selection. There are a few guys who are still finding their match fitness," Larsen said.

"But we are really putting out a strong team to make sure that we take this game seriously and try and get to the quarter-finals.