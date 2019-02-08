"Giant King" Visser tipped to disarm Zimbabwean Bomber Moyo

Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana has tipped Ruann "Giant King" Visser to emerge victorious against Zimbabwean Elvis "The Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo in their international 10-rounder at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday.

Both boxers are champions in the heavyweight division. Visser is the SA heavyweight champion while Moyo is the WBF Africa champion.

Moyo is a seasoned campaigner who first won the WBF Africa championship belt in 2013 after defeating Machimana in Cape Town.

Moyo is a tough hombre - he digs deep when the occasion demands. Indeed, this is a tough test for the likeable South African champion.

As boxing history would have it, Visser won the heavyweight title from Machimana. He boasts an impeccable record of 13 knockouts in 14 wins against a single loss.