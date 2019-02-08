"Giant King" Visser tipped to disarm Zimbabwean Bomber Moyo
Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana has tipped Ruann "Giant King" Visser to emerge victorious against Zimbabwean Elvis "The Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo in their international 10-rounder at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday.
Both boxers are champions in the heavyweight division. Visser is the SA heavyweight champion while Moyo is the WBF Africa champion.
Moyo is a seasoned campaigner who first won the WBF Africa championship belt in 2013 after defeating Machimana in Cape Town.
Moyo is a tough hombre - he digs deep when the occasion demands. Indeed, this is a tough test for the likeable South African champion.
As boxing history would have it, Visser won the heavyweight title from Machimana. He boasts an impeccable record of 13 knockouts in 14 wins against a single loss.
Machimana said: "It is going to be a tough fight for both boxers and, in fact, this will be a test for Visser, but I pick him to win this fight. He is a better boxer than Elvis and he hits very hard. I have been fortunate to attend his workouts and despite assisting him with sparring I noticed a big change.
"His trainer James Ali Bashir [an American] is doing a great job. Elvis is a type of a guy who waits too long to throw that one big punch, and I don't see Ruann giving him time and space for that."
Their bout will top the seven-card programme of 5th Elements Promotions of Janie Hebler.
There is another explosive heavyweight bout on the undercard, between Justice Siliga and Luke Sutherland.
Sutherland will be gunning for Siliga's number one position in the heavyweight rankings. Defeat will shatter Siliga's chance of challenging Visser.
Siliga has more experience than his foe, having knocked out six of his 12 opponents. But Siliga has also lost six of those fights. Sutherland has only two wins - against same man, Warren le Roux - and a loss to Visser.
There will be five more international bouts and action will begin at 2pm.