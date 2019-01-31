Ruann Visser working his way to the top

"You have to go full cycle. At 28 years old I consider myself young enough to be able to work my way to the top by going the right route. I am still learning," said the soft-spoken right-hander whose skills are polished at home by veteran American trainer James Ali Bashir.

"I am still growing as a fighter, especially considering that I campaign in the heavyweight division. I still have a lot to learn and experience is what I really need.

"That is why I believe strongly that an opponent like Elvis Moyo is just the right man to give me that opportunity to gauge myself because he has got experience."

Moyo, who has had a career inside the hexagon as a mixed-martial arts fighter, won the WBF B-grade belt in 2013 after defeating Osborne Machimana, who lost the SA belt to Visser last year.

Moyo has eight wins in 15 boxing matches.

In other heavyweight bouts, Justice Siliga and Luke Sutherland will test each other's strengths while Joshua Pretorius will take on Cape Town-based Congolese Kizito Ruhamye.

Chris Thompson and Lebo Mashitoa will meet in the cruiserweight class.