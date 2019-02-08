Mothobi Mvala angers Highlands Park over 'exit' interview
Highlands Park's marksman Mothobi Mvala finds himself in a precarious situation following a recent interview in which he said it would be a good move for him to join either Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.
This comes after reports that one big team pledged R10m for his signature. The Free Stater added: "If they say 'stay', there is nothing I can do because I'm still contracted to them (Highlands Park) and I have to honour my contract. [But] it will be a good move for me if I can join one of the big teams. It is a dream of every player to play for one of the big teams."
Attempts to get hold of Mvala for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.
Mvala, who has seven Absa Premiership goals, is a goal behind the league's leading goalscorer Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards.
Highlands club director and shareholder Sinky Mnisi sounded miffed yesterday when approached for a comment.
"Look, Mvala was interviewed and what he said it's any player's wish... to play for bigger clubs and that is a fact. But I want to make it clear that he is going nowhere.
"I view this whole thing as a ploy by some people to destabilise our club and also confuse the boy. When he was unknown, nobody wanted anything to do with him. This annoys me," said Mnisi angrily.
"We struggled with the boy and now he is playing his best football and people want him. We would rather secure an overseas move for the young boy.
"All these rumours are neither here nor there. We've seen players leave their teams, join other clubs but end up polishing the bench with their careers fading. That is why we are protecting Mvala."
Highlands face log-leaders Bidvest Wits tomorrow at Makhulong Stadium, 3pm.