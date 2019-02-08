Mothobi Mvala angers Highlands Park over 'exit' interview

Highlands Park's marksman Mothobi Mvala finds himself in a precarious situation following a recent interview in which he said it would be a good move for him to join either Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.

This comes after reports that one big team pledged R10m for his signature. The Free Stater added: "If they say 'stay', there is nothing I can do because I'm still contracted to them (Highlands Park) and I have to honour my contract. [But] it will be a good move for me if I can join one of the big teams. It is a dream of every player to play for one of the big teams."

Attempts to get hold of Mvala for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.

Mvala, who has seven Absa Premiership goals, is a goal behind the league's leading goalscorer Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards.

Highlands club director and shareholder Sinky Mnisi sounded miffed yesterday when approached for a comment.