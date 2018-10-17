Boxing

Sutherland ready to relieve Visser of heavyweight title

By Bongani Magasela - 17 October 2018 - 08:40
Free-talking boxing trainer Steven Castle, left, and his charge Luke Sutherland who Castle said he will knock out current SA heavyweight champion Ruann Visser in Pretoria on Sunday.
Free-talking boxing trainer Steven Castle, left, and his charge Luke Sutherland who Castle said he will knock out current SA heavyweight champion Ruann Visser in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: SUPPLIED

South African heavyweight boxing champion Ruann
"Giant King" Visser will get his backside whipped on Sunday - warns Steven Castle whose boxer Luke "Sergeant" Sutherland will take on Visser at Time Square in Pretoria.

Castle is a former heavyweight professional who is now a trainer at his TopBox Gym in Fourways, Johannesburg. He hones the skills of many fighters, including 33-year-old Sutherland.

"People must not read too much into the two boxers' fight records because they do not reflect the true potential and ability Sutherland possesses," warned the straight-talking mentor yesterday.

Sutherland from Randpark Ridge in Roodepoort has two wins in two fights while 27-year-old Visser from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, has a single defeat against 13 wins with 12 knockouts.

Zolani Tete joins famous Mayweather stable

Zolani "Last Born" Tete - has joined America's accomplished veteran trainer Floyd Mayweather Senior.
Sport
2 days ago

There was a cry as to how was such a mismatch approved.

But it was due to lack of boxers in heavyweight division which led the sanctioning committee to give the two boxers a go ahead with their bout that will form part of 5th Elements Promotions card - the second for female promoter Janie Gouws.

"Ruann has not fought anybody of note," said Castle straight up. "He won the SA title yes ... I don't think Ruann deserves to hold the SA title."

Castle said they did not sign the contract to lose.

"We are going to stop Ruann - early or late it does not matter.

"Look, there is no pressure on us; we just want go in there and show what Sutherland is bringing to the heavyweight division."

Budler in hat for SA star of the year award

Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler has made the final top five list for the SA Sports Star of the Year Award.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X