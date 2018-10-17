Sutherland ready to relieve Visser of heavyweight title

South African heavyweight boxing champion Ruann

"Giant King" Visser will get his backside whipped on Sunday - warns Steven Castle whose boxer Luke "Sergeant" Sutherland will take on Visser at Time Square in Pretoria.

Castle is a former heavyweight professional who is now a trainer at his TopBox Gym in Fourways, Johannesburg. He hones the skills of many fighters, including 33-year-old Sutherland.

"People must not read too much into the two boxers' fight records because they do not reflect the true potential and ability Sutherland possesses," warned the straight-talking mentor yesterday.

Sutherland from Randpark Ridge in Roodepoort has two wins in two fights while 27-year-old Visser from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, has a single defeat against 13 wins with 12 knockouts.