Sutherland ready to relieve Visser of heavyweight title
South African heavyweight boxing champion Ruann
"Giant King" Visser will get his backside whipped on Sunday - warns Steven Castle whose boxer Luke "Sergeant" Sutherland will take on Visser at Time Square in Pretoria.
Castle is a former heavyweight professional who is now a trainer at his TopBox Gym in Fourways, Johannesburg. He hones the skills of many fighters, including 33-year-old Sutherland.
"People must not read too much into the two boxers' fight records because they do not reflect the true potential and ability Sutherland possesses," warned the straight-talking mentor yesterday.
Sutherland from Randpark Ridge in Roodepoort has two wins in two fights while 27-year-old Visser from Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, has a single defeat against 13 wins with 12 knockouts.
There was a cry as to how was such a mismatch approved.
But it was due to lack of boxers in heavyweight division which led the sanctioning committee to give the two boxers a go ahead with their bout that will form part of 5th Elements Promotions card - the second for female promoter Janie Gouws.
"Ruann has not fought anybody of note," said Castle straight up. "He won the SA title yes ... I don't think Ruann deserves to hold the SA title."
Castle said they did not sign the contract to lose.
"We are going to stop Ruann - early or late it does not matter.
"Look, there is no pressure on us; we just want go in there and show what Sutherland is bringing to the heavyweight division."