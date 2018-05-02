Boxing champs guilty of doping still hold SA titles

Other contenders could fight for honours if championship belts declared vacant.

The status of Barend "Barries" van Rooyen and Ruann "The Giant King" Visser is confusing as they remain SA boxing champions despite being found guilty of doping by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

Van Rooyen is the middleweight title holder. The 40-year-old veteran has already been suspended for two years after being found guilty for using banned substances when he won the SA title in December.

Visser, 27, holds the heavyweight title and has recently been provisionally suspended after he tested positive for steroids.

He is still within the 21-day window period where he can ask to have a B-sample analysed.

The general feeling is that the two boxers should have been stripped of their titles the day Saids announced that they tested positive for drugs.