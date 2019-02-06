Tough fight for Jabulani Makhense as he faces Mcotheli

Three years ago no one bothered to look at Jabulani Makhense, not even veteran promoter Jeff Ellis, who gave this fighter his first professional boxing match at Emperors Palace in 2016.

But after only six wins, the 23-year-old novice, whose career is guided by trainer and retired former SA WBU and IBO cruiserweight boxing champion Sebastiaan Rothmann, will oppose current respected SA junior welterweight champion Xolani "Tiger" Mcotheli for the vacant WBA Pan African title at the imposing casino in Kempton Park on February 24.

That is not a major boxing belt, so to speak, but the opportunity for Makhense to be matched with Mcotheli shows how much confidence promoter Rodney Berman has in his charge.

But the truth is that, it's not going to be an easy fight for Makhense. Mcotheli, from Mthatha, is no pushover.

The boxer, who also holds the WBF Intercontinental belt, is more experienced and has fought big boys including former world champions Malcolm Klassen and Mzonke Fana in 21 bouts and has fought more than four 12 rounders.

Mcotheli has 17 wins and four losses.