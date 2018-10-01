Jeff Ellis launches boxers into the future

Developing fighters is what intrigues former boxer, matchmaker, commission member and promoter Jeff Ellis.

The hardcore boxing man - who has been in the game for more than four decades - is yet to be recognised by the boxing authorities for introducing unknown fighters to the sport.

He brings them up and then release them to Rodney Berman to steer them towards their dreams. And the more they win their fights, the easier it becomes for Berman to secure more bigger fights.

A typical example is Hekkie Budler who holds the WBA Super and the Ring Magazine junior flyweight titles. Budler started at Ellis's nursery shows at Emperors Palace. When the whirlwind performer delivered the goods, Berman took over and made him an IBO and WBA Super mini-flyweight and IBO junior flyweight world champion.

Ellis's reasoning is that if development does not get the attention it deserves, then nothing will come up the ranks, noting that such shows produce good fights.

"In four-rounders every single round is so valuable across a short time span," says Ellis. "That is why I emphasise that we all give these four rounders the respect and love afforded to big fights because that is where everything begins."

Ellis and Berman will jointly stage a development tournament at Emperors Palace on October 21. Jabulani Makhense and Gift Bholo will headline the bill with a 10-rounder for the vacant Gauteng junior welterweight title.

The two veteran promoters are also bringing back forgotten Lucky Monyebane whose last ring appearance was when he was knocked through the ropes by SA junior lightweight champion Phila Mpontshana in September last year.

To spice things up, the pair will introduce former mixed martial arts champion Boyd Allen into the fistic spot where he will make his professional debut.