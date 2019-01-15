'Nomeva' unfazed by US loss as he had 'sought exposure'

The hurdle that Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni took to introduce himself to the bigger boxing fraternity in America was too daunting for the former SA two-weight division champion who was overawed by the occasion last weekend.

Devin "The Dream" Haney's involvement as a co-promoter was such that television houses had to punt him the best way they could to give him the psychological edge over the South African who scarcely enjoys that kind of mileage back home where he has defied all odds to achieve a lot despite being average in terms of skills.

It is misleading of some people to say Ndongeni did well to lose on points. Instead, locals must begin to show appreciation for their fighters by attending tournaments. Media houses must also stand behind the fighters so they can get used to cameras.

Ndongeni tasted defeat and sitting on his bums for the first time after 25 straight wins. He led one round to eventually lose by a lopsided points margins of 100-90 (twice) and 99-90 to Haney who remains undefeated after 21 fights.