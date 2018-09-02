Sponsors enter the boxing ring

It has taken years for South African professional boxers to get personal deals with the private sector.

Historically, promoters and a few managers have been the ones getting financial assistance from the corporate world. Some promoters have also received huge financial backing from provincial governments.

But, things are finally beginning to look up for boxers although on a small scale.

Mercedes Benz SA will on Wednesday present sensational WBO bantamweight champion and BSA 2017 boxer of the year Zolani "Last Born" Tete with a top-of-the-range AMG C43.