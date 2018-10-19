Inside Boity's paradise getaway
TV presenter and now rapper Boity Thulo is serving up some serious sauce with her latest vacation pics. She has left fans on the 'gram guessing about her current location, only referring to where she is as "paradise".
Either way she is living her best life, sharing snaps of speed boat cruising and relaxing on the beach.
These views definitely have us wishing we there with her soaking up the sun!
We think we can safely say that this is her signature pose, with good reason! That booty is definitely goals.
Boity looks relaxed and on trend in her tone-on-tone outfit, paired with a basket bag.
She woke up like this...we so wish we woke up like that too.
Looking so adorable in a simple shirt dress and an on trend basket handbag, we absolutely love the look! Island living seems to go well with the WuzDat hitmaker.
A self- proclaimed island girl, Boity is slaying us with her heat and the yellow two piece fits her like a glove.
Still keeping on trend, Boity served us this summer look. Paired with espadrilles and a view to die for, we'll definitely be adding these to our own wardrobe.