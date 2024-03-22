Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon defending champion Givemore Mudzinganyama sprinted through to the finish line as he won the Adreach Alex 10km race in Alexandra, Johannesburg, yesterday.
Mudzinganyama, of Zimbabwe, crossed the line in f 32:52. He was closely followed by George Mmonwa in 32:59.
Running in the colours of Entsika Athletics Club, Mudzinganyama said he decided to pull away in the last 2km as the leading bunch climbed the Alfred Nzo Street, passing through the Madala men’s hostel.
“For most of the race, I was running from behind because the guys were pushing very hard. Towards the last hill, with 2km to go, I noticed the guys were a bit slower. I passed the last guy in the last kilometre, which was nice,” said the 33-year-old from Harare.
The women’s race was won comfortably by 29-year-old Nobuhle Tshuma in 38:44.
The runner from Thembisa said she did not expect to win as she was using this race as a training run or the City 2 City 50km marathon next weekend. Her aim was to finish Adreach Alex in 40 minutes.
“It was just a tempo run because yesterday [Wednesday] I did my speed session. I wanted to run 40 minutes, but I ended up doing 38 minutes. I just came here to support the community of Alex. I had fun out there. The route was hilly, but I’m very happy with the win,” she said
“I’m running 50km next week at City 2o City, I’m happy because my legs are moving, so it shows that next week kuzoshuba (it's going to be gruelling). I’m hoping to win because I have been preparing for this ultra-marathon for a very long time. I know it will be tough because there will be some international runners, but I will do my best.”
The 10km race, organised by Run Alex Athletics Club, was hosted at the Alexandra Plaza and attracted thousands of social runners.
Mudzinganyama takes men's title in Alex
Tshuma confident of City 2 City prospects after 10km win
Image: Thulani Mbele
