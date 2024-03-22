According to the papers, she is “ordering and directing that the first and/or second and/or third and/or fourth and/or fifth respondents to furnish to the applicants’ legal representatives, forthwith and without delay, the entire state brief”.
Mapisa-Nqakula also wants all diaries or logbooks, witness statements and all evidence that forms part of the investigation to be presented to her lawyer.
Media reports on Thursday said Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over to Tshwane police on Friday.
Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering. She alleged to have directly benefitted R2.3m, that came in gift bags as a bribe from a contractor when she was still defence minister in 2021. She has denied these allegations.
Earlier this week, her house in Johannesburg was raided by six members of the Hawks.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on Friday said the integrity committee is looking into the matter. “The committee will soon make a decision on the step aside rule. They are looking at the information as it unfolds.”
However, the speaker on Thursday announced she has taken special leave from her duties in the ANC and in parliament.
Mapisa-Nqakula determined to avoid arrest
Speaker files papers to demand all evidence
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula filed urgent court papers to interdict her arrest.
In her papers, Mapisa-Nqakula is demanding the investigation team furnish her with all evidence obtained against her in the case of corruption and bribery she is facing.
She lists the national director public prosecutions, minister of police Bheki Cele, state prosecutor Bheki Manyathi, chief investigator Dylan Perumal and sergeant Suneel Bellochun as respondents.
Mapisa-Nqakula said she intends to make an application on April 9, to stop police from arresting her.
According to the papers, she is “ordering and directing that the first and/or second and/or third and/or fourth and/or fifth respondents to furnish to the applicants’ legal representatives, forthwith and without delay, the entire state brief”.
Mapisa-Nqakula also wants all diaries or logbooks, witness statements and all evidence that forms part of the investigation to be presented to her lawyer.
Media reports on Thursday said Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over to Tshwane police on Friday.
Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering. She alleged to have directly benefitted R2.3m, that came in gift bags as a bribe from a contractor when she was still defence minister in 2021. She has denied these allegations.
Earlier this week, her house in Johannesburg was raided by six members of the Hawks.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on Friday said the integrity committee is looking into the matter. “The committee will soon make a decision on the step aside rule. They are looking at the information as it unfolds.”
However, the speaker on Thursday announced she has taken special leave from her duties in the ANC and in parliament.
Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave
Nosiviwe raid ‘not a good look for her image and the ANC’
Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'
IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos