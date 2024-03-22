×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mapisa-Nqakula determined to avoid arrest

Speaker files papers to demand all evidence

By Herman Moloi - 22 March 2024 - 11:38
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula filed urgent court papers to interdict her arrest.

In her papers, Mapisa-Nqakula is demanding the investigation team furnish her with all evidence obtained against her in the case of corruption and bribery she is facing.

She lists the national director public prosecutions, minister of police Bheki Cele, state prosecutor Bheki Manyathi, chief investigator Dylan Perumal and sergeant Suneel Bellochun as respondents. 

Mapisa-Nqakula said she intends to make an application on April 9, to stop police from arresting her.

According to the papers, she is “ordering and directing that the first and/or second and/or third and/or fourth and/or fifth respondents to furnish to the applicants’ legal representatives, forthwith and without delay, the entire state brief”.

Mapisa-Nqakula also wants all diaries or logbooks, witness statements and all evidence that forms part of the investigation to be presented to her lawyer. 

Media reports on Thursday said Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over to Tshwane police on Friday. 

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering. She alleged to have directly benefitted R2.3m, that came in gift bags as a bribe from a contractor when she was still defence minister in 2021. She has denied these allegations. 

Earlier this week, her house in Johannesburg was raided by six members of the Hawks.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on Friday said the integrity committee is looking into the matter. “The committee will soon make a decision on the step aside rule. They are looking at the information as it unfolds.”

However, the speaker on Thursday announced she has taken special leave from her duties in the ANC and in parliament.

Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave

Embattled National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave with immediate effect.
News
17 hours ago

Nosiviwe raid ‘not a good look for her image and the ANC’

Just two months before her term ends as National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to fight to defend her image and political ...
News
2 days ago

Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula maintains she is innocent of any allegations of wrongdoing and has nothing to hide
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker

Investigating Directorate members raided the Johannesburg home of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court