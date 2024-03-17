×

Sport

Adriaan Wildschutt delivers another SA record and Olympic qualifier

By SPORT STAFF - 17 March 2024 - 13:28
Adriaan Wildschutt has qualified for the Paris Olympics in both the 5,000m and 10,000m.
Image: facebook

US-based distance star Adriaan Wildschutt lowered his own South African 10,000m record in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Saturday, crossing the line in 26min 55.54sec.

He ended sixth in the race as he took nearly 30 seconds off his previous mark of 27:23.10 from May 2023.

Wildschutt’s effort, not too far behind the winner’s 26:52.04, was also well inside the automatic 27:00 qualifying time for the Paris Olympics.

Having already qualified in the 5,000m, Wildschutt is the first South African athlete to have qualified in two events for the Games from July 27 to August 11.

He went 12:56.76 in the 5,000m on an indoor track in Boston in January.

