Sport

Van Dyk gets four-year deal as Proteas new coach

Ex-U21 trainer to be assisted by Mdodana

By Sowetan Reporter - 29 February 2024 - 11:22
Jenny van Dyk was announced as the new SPAR Proteas head coach.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Jenny van Dyk has been unveiled as the new Spar Proteas head coach, replacing Norma Plummer who stepped down in December 2023.

“This process of appointing a head coach for the Spar Proteas has not been easy. We wanted to ensure that we do a proper job in selecting the best person for the role. We needed to be thorough in the selection process, from interviews right through to appointment,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.

“A suitable candidate for us is an individual who can assist as we rebuild the team and begin to compete. With a few of our senior players retiring, we are starting anew, and we need a coach who will build with us. As a federation, we are confident that we have found the right person to help us do exactly that.”

Van Dyk has been given a four-year contract and will lead the team to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia, and will be assisted by former Proteas captain and Maties coach Zanele Mdodana.  “It is a fantastic feeling and quite an honour to be bestowed the responsibility to lead the national team,” Van Dyk said.

“I have waited so long to don this green blazer. I am also happy to be joined by Zanele, she has something that sets her soul on fire, and I believe that we will be a formidable team. As a coach for the SPAR Proteas, my objective is to continue from where my predecessor left off, we need to build a winning team – to follow a proudly South African culture of netball.”

Van Dyk has been hailed as one of the best local coaches and the most successful coach in the domestic Telkom Netball League – she has won five consecutive titles with the Tshwane outfit, the Jaguars. Prior to her appointment, she was with the under 21 team. 

