Following a series of retirements by some senior players in the Spar Proteas setup and the lapsing of performance contracts signed by the players, Netball SA has invited a total of 30 players to a training camp in Stellenbosch with the view of awarding new contracts.
The federation had contracted about 24 players back in 2022, with these being performance-based contracts expected to run until the end of the 2023 Netball World Cup.
“As Netball South Africa, we decided to invite a group of 30 players, hoping to select fifteen players from there to put on performance-based contracts. Following a few retirements late last year, we believe now is the time to start the replacement process. Although we currently do not have a head coach, we are working closely with the shortlisted candidates during this training camp,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.
The training camp started on Monday and will run until Saturday, with the announcement of the 15 contracted players. The camp is taking place at the University of Stellenbosch.
Players invited to the training camp:
Lefébre Rademan; Nicholé Taljaard; Owethu Ngubane; Rolene Streutker; Kamogelo Maseko; Sian Moore; Tinita van Dyk; Muhluri Hlatshwayo; Alice Kennon; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Nontsikelelo Mazibuko; Khanyisa Chawane; Refiloe Nketsa; Jeanté Strydom; Lungile Mthembu; Shannon Bartlett; Bianca de Wee; Amber Coraizin; Milla Coetzee; Tarle Mathe; Noluthando Maliehe; Danielle van Nieuwenhuysen; Nicola Smith; Jamie van Wyk; Boitumelo Mahloko; Ané Retief; Karla Pretorius; Nozipho Ntshangase; Martiné Jordaan; Elri Liebenberg.
Netball SA holds training camp to award new contracts
30 hopefuls in Stellenbosch hoping to get the nod
Image: Supplied
