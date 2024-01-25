×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Netball SA holds training camp to award new contracts

30 hopefuls in Stellenbosch hoping to get the nod

By Staff Reporter - 25 January 2024 - 07:18
Netball South Africa invites players for training camp
Netball South Africa invites players for training camp
Image: Supplied

Following a series of retirements by some senior players in the Spar Proteas setup and the lapsing of performance contracts signed by the players, Netball SA has invited a total of 30 players to a training camp in Stellenbosch with the view of awarding new contracts.

The federation had contracted about 24 players back in 2022, with these being performance-based contracts expected to run until the end of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

“As Netball South Africa, we decided to invite a group of 30 players, hoping to select fifteen players from there to put on performance-based contracts. Following a few retirements late last year, we believe now is the time to start the replacement process. Although we currently do not have a head coach, we are working closely with the shortlisted candidates during this training camp,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.

The training camp started on Monday and will run until Saturday, with the announcement of the 15 contracted players. The camp is taking place at the University of Stellenbosch.

Players invited to the training camp:

Lefébre Rademan; Nicholé Taljaard; Owethu Ngubane; Rolene Streutker; Kamogelo Maseko; Sian Moore; Tinita van Dyk; Muhluri Hlatshwayo; Alice Kennon; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Nontsikelelo Mazibuko; Khanyisa Chawane; Refiloe Nketsa; Jeanté Strydom; Lungile Mthembu; Shannon Bartlett; Bianca de Wee; Amber Coraizin; Milla Coetzee; Tarle Mathe; Noluthando Maliehe; Danielle van Nieuwenhuysen; Nicola Smith; Jamie van Wyk; Boitumelo Mahloko; Ané Retief; Karla Pretorius; Nozipho Ntshangase; Martiné Jordaan; Elri Liebenberg.

Pretoria school needs soccer boots and sports facilities

The girls soccer team from Mahlenga Secondary School near Bronkhorstspruit, 50km east of Pretoria, doesn’t have proper playing grounds, while players ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'Arena Sports Show' kicks off with build-up to Bafana's Afcon opener

SPONSORED | Experts will dissect the major talking points behind every match during this exciting weekly sports series — stream the first episode now
Sport
1 week ago

Netball Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi calls time on illustrious career

South African netball stalwart and Spar Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi says the conversation around her retirement was an awkward one but she is glad ...
Sport
1 month ago

Plummer happy she’s leaving Proteas in better place after tight series in England

Veteran coach Norma Plummer believes she leaves is is leaving the Spar Proteas in a better place despite ending her second stint with the national ...
Sport
1 month ago

YONGAMA ZIGEBE | Time to recognise inherent value of women's sport

The Springboks’ triumphant victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup not only brought a sense of elation to fans but also spotlighted the issue of inequity ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024